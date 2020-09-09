Quaid-i-Azam favoured extending equal representation to women

Following the footprints of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Prime Minister Imran Khan was extending equal representation to women

This was stated by PTI South Punjab Women Wing President Dr Robina Akhtar while talking to APP here on Wednesday. She said that Quaid-i-Azam kept his sister Fatima Jinnah along with him during Pakistan Movement to convey a message that women could play active role in country's development.

She informed that founder of the nation was in favour of giving equal rights to women with men.

Known social worker Zahra Sajjad Zaidi said that Quaid-i-Azam said in his address that women would work shoulder-to-Shoulder with men.

No one could deny the role played by Women in Pakistan movement, she noted and added that Fatima Jinnah and Shaista Ikram Ullah were among other prominent figures in this connection.

She informed that Quaid-i-Azam always spoke for the progress of the women.