Quaid-i-Azam inspired Muslims of sub-continent by achieving Pakistan: Former Ambassador

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq here Friday said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a towering personality of the 20th century, whose leadership had inspired the Muslims of subcontinent by achieving Pakistan through a peaceful democratic struggle.

"Being a seasoned lawyer of high reputation, Quaid-e-Azam believed in power of masses, constitution and purposeful arguments that helped him to create a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent." he said this while talking to APP.

He said people of KP had accorded historic welcome to the great Quaid when he visited here in 1945 and 1948 as First Governor General of Pakistan.

Manzoor said the arrival of legendary leader committed to a cause of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent had moved people of KP, who decorated their homes, bungalows, bazaars, markets, villages, towns and vehicles with national and Muslim League flags besides holding placards inscribed with different slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

Millions of people with national flags and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam had arrived from across KP and erstwhile FATA to see few glimpses of their beloved leader.

The spirit and enthusiasm of people was historic as this ancient city had been beautifully decorated with national flags hoisted atop all major buildings and vehicles wearing a festive look.

Mr. Jinnah paid his last visit to ICP as Governor General of Pakistan on April 12, 1948 and presented glowing tributes to services of its students towards making Pakistan in these words.

The great Quaid told the students that we have achieved the national goal of Pakistan and now it was our collective responsibility to work hard in our respective professions with a high-level of dedication, commitment and sincerity to make it one of the greatest country of the world.

He advised the students to develop a sound sense of discipline, character, solid academic background and devote themselves towards their studies.

Quaid-e-Azam said, "Remember your government is like your own garden. Your garden flourishes by the way you look after it and the efforts that you put towards its improvement. Similarly, your government can only flourish by your patriotic, honest and constructive efforts.

He stressed on students to focus on their education, show unity and maintain discipline.

Ambassador Manzoor said Pakistan has all the potential to become a developed country if we strictly adhere to Quaid's golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline.