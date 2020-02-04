Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board holds rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB) on Tuesday organized a rally in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management board (QMMB) on Tuesday organized a rally in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The students of different schools including Brooklyn Secondary school and others, volunteers of various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and staffers of QMMB participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally marched through the streets besides the mausoleum of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir and they also raised slogans against oppression by Indian Armed forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Later, the children of different schools presented tableau's and national songs at a program organized by the National History and Literary Heritage division.

It may be noted that the Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board was organizing different events this week to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for their right of self-determination.