UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board Holds Rally To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 07:34 PM

Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board holds rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB) on Tuesday organized a rally in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management board (QMMB) on Tuesday organized a rally in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The students of different schools including Brooklyn Secondary school and others, volunteers of various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and staffers of QMMB participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally marched through the streets besides the mausoleum of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir and they also raised slogans against oppression by Indian Armed forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Later, the children of different schools presented tableau's and national songs at a program organized by the National History and Literary Heritage division.

It may be noted that the Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board was organizing different events this week to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for their right of self-determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Muhammad Ali Jinnah May

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

5 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

5 minutes ago

First Russian Aircraft for Evacuating Citizens Lan ..

37 seconds ago

Erdogan Says Does Not Want to Escalate Tensions Wi ..

39 seconds ago

Seminar, walk held at Islamia University of Bahawa ..

40 seconds ago

Int'l community should compel India to resolve Kas ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.