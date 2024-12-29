Open Menu

Quaid-i-Azam Posters Display In Tehran

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) For the first time in three decades, the city of Tehran, Iran displayed Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jannah posters at prominent locations to show solidarity with Pakistan with a view to support the commemorative events being held by the ECO Cultural Institute (ECI)—the specialized cultural cooperation agency of the ten-member Economic Cooperation Organization, based in Tehran.

The ECI arranged events in cooperation with the urdu Language Student Union of Iran and the Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran, said a press release yesterday.

In his remarks, Dr. Saad S. Khan, President of ECI, himself a Pakistani historian-turned-diplomat, who is author of many books on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, highlighted Jinnah’s visionary leadership and his pivotal role in guiding the Muslim community toward freedom and unity.

Dr. Khan also quoted Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s praise for Quaid-e-Azam, emphasizing his enduring legacy as a leader of faith and determination.

The chief guest, Ismat Hassan Sial, Deputy Head of Mission of Pakistan in Tehran; Seydou Zataou Aly, Ambassador of Niger to Tehran; Deputy head of Tajikistan Mission as well as many scholars including Dr. Zahid Munir Amir, Head of the Pakistan Studies Chair at the University of Tehran; Dr. Ali Bayat, Dr. Ali Kavousi Nejad, Dr. Rashid Naqvi; and Mr. Hasan Naqvi spoke on the occasion.

The ECI arranged essay competitions in Urdu, Turkish and Persian, performances of patriotic songs dedicated to Quaid-e-Azam, live sketching of Quaid-e-Azam and launch of a documentary on the philosophy of Iqbal during the week of celebrations.

