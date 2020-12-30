Quaid-i-Azam sculpture becomes source of attraction at arts council

A sculpture of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah installed at Punjab Council of the Arts has became the source of attraction for the people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A sculpture of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah installed at Punjab Council of the Arts has became the source of attraction for the people.

This statue has been gifted to the Arts Council by renowned sculptor Aftab Ahmad Changezi on the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam.

His creations include Pakistan Monument Museum, Folk Heritage Museum, Army Museum, National Book Foundation and Senate Museum. Aftab Ahmad Chingizi is considered an expert in making a statue of Quaid-i-Azam.

His services as a sculptor are recognized not only in Pakistan but also internationally.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad presented a shield to him for gifting the sculpture to Arts Council. He said Aftab Ahmad Changizi is the capital of our country and has international fame. It is an honour for the council to install the statue.