UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association Appreciates Fresh Demarcation Of Quaid-i-Azam University Land

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:35 PM

Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association appreciates fresh demarcation of Quaid-i-Azam University land

Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association and Joint Action Committee have appreciated decision of fresh demarcation of land of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad over the request of QAU administration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association and Joint Action Committee have appreciated decision of fresh demarcation of land of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad over the request of QAU administration.

They hoped that the fresh demarcation will be greatly helpful in resolving long pending issue of QAU land issue, a press release issued here said on Saturday.

They also reaffirmed that no compromise will be made even over one inch of legitimate right of QAU over 1709 acres, 4 kanals and 12 marlas.

They said that it is quite misfortune that top ranked university of Pakistan is facing a lot of problems including illegal encroachment by influential land mafia.

The alumni, QAU faculty and employees would continue their struggle till handing over 1709 acres against which university administration had already paid the payment.

Due to non resolution of this important issue, university is facing a lot of problems in ensuring safety and security of its premises and initiating new development projects and its expansion programs.

It is right time that this issue should be resolved without any further delay, they added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Resolution Top

Recent Stories

Extension in Mobile DeviceBlocking Deadline during ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Roscosmos Says Ready to Discuss Moon Expl ..

1 minute ago

13,000 wheat bags recovered in muzaffargarh

1 minute ago

Roscosmos Says National Aeronautics and Space Adm ..

6 minutes ago

Students studying in govt schools demand issuance ..

6 minutes ago

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) coronavirus test posi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.