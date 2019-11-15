Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association (QAUAA) had donated an amount of Rs5.5 million so far to the university's administration with an aim to provide scholarships to the needy students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ):Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association (QAUAA) had donated an amount of Rs5.5 million so far to the university's administration with an aim to provide scholarships to the needy students.

The scholarships aided amount had been transferred through official account of QAU Alumni Association (being operated by the QAU administration), to the varsity's scholarship office, said Secretary General of the Association Murtaza Noor on Friday.

He said the amount had been donated under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the QAU Alumni Association and Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad.

QAU Alumni Association, he said, in its core committee meeting held recently, has also announced that all out efforts to be made to increase the amount of scholarships as double for the deserving students of the university.

He said that more than Rs1.5 million has been donated for direct payment of university fee and hostel dues of the these students.

He ensured that during next phase, with the cooperation of the senior Alumni members, this amount will be doubled.

He also said that due to the efforts and facilitation of QAU Alumni Association, a formal MOU was signed between QAU administration and Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) under which so far more than 1500 scholarships had been awarded to the students of QAU.

Murtaza further said that during a recent meeting held here with the PBM officials, over the request of QAU, it has been decided to extend maximum cooperation for establishment of first ever Accessibility Centre at central library of the university to facilitate the the physically handicapped students of university.

It is worth mentioning here that QAU Alumni Association had been serving the needy students of QAU, on receiving the formal requests from university, for the last two decades since its inception in 2000.

The association was working effectively in convening the alumni functions, linking the students with industry by providing jobs, internships and networking opportunities.

The association had tirelessly worked for the last two decades to support university while engaging senior alumni at highest prestigious offices.

The torchbearers of this volunteer organization put their sweat and blood with now efforts to add new young leadership to take this important and model association forward.