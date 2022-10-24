UrduPoint.com

Quaid-i-Azam University Digitizes 24,000 Rare Manuscripts, Dissertations

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Quaid-i-Azam University digitizes 24,000 rare manuscripts, dissertations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) digitized over 24,000 dissertations and rare manuscripts that would be available online to researchers and readers around the world.

Talking to APP Muhammad Anwar Ijaz, Chief Librarian of QAU said that the process of digitization was started with an existing photocopier but later Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) built an Incubation Center and Digitization Center at the university for sharing Türkiye's entrepreneurial and innovation capacity.

He said that digitization would not confine the knowledge sources and become online for everyone. "Availability of these sources will also help in reducing the plagiarism as the data which is not online can be reused without the permission of the author", he added.

He highlighted that the cooperation of TIKA helped in finding local solutions to technological problems, and making good use of the existing intellectual potential by putting the Incubation Center into service.

He said over 10,000 books and over 400 historical and cultural works from the 18th and 20th centuries in several languages, especially in Arabic, English, and Sindhi, kept in the library of the university would be digitized.

Talking to APP Muhammad Hamid, Assistant Librarian at QAU said that the process of digitization was started with the existing resources, and a photocopier was used to scan the documents and now the modern fast scanner machine was available to them.

He said Optical Character Recognition (OCR) was used to convert images into text with the help of free source software. "The size of scanned files has also been reduced without compromising the quality", he added.

Muhammad Hamid also extended his cooperation and help to the librarians, universities and institutions that wanted to learn the digitization of books with their limited resources.

