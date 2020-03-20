UrduPoint.com
Quaid-i-Azam University Establishes Anti Corona Research Centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Quaid-i-Azam University has established the Anti Corona Research Centre with immediate effect.

The centre would be directly supervised by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Ali (Biologist) and headed by Prof Muhammad Shahab (Zoologist) with a team of dedicated experts from all branches of Biology.

This was decided in a meeting of Central Coordination Committee of QAU.

Besides establishing the centre, the committee decided to take several measures for safety and security of individuals at the campus.

The committee decided to work as per the instructions of Federal govt to smoothly run the academic programmes without unduly wasting the time of students.

For this reason all teachers have been asked to prepare for online teaching.

The committee decided to firmly overcome this disease with dedication, zeal and faith.

