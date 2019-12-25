Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) celebrates Quaid 's 143 birthday anniversary

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad Wednesday celebrated 143rd birthday anniversary of Founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah here at DRSM Library Conference Hall of the varsity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad Wednesday celebrated 143rd birthday anniversary of Founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah here at DRSM library Conference Hall of the varsity.

The event was presided over by QAU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shah while Director Student Affairs Dr Amir Waseem, Director Academics Dr Ishtiaq Ali, President Academic Staff Association Dr Aqeel Bukhari, QAU Alumni Association Secretary General Murtaza Noor, faculty members, office bearers of Employees Welfare Association and students attended the event.

Deputy Director Student Affairs Dr. Mariam Anees conducted the proceedings of the ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah emphasised over implementation of the vision of the founder of Pakistan.

He highlighted the various aspects of Muhammad Ali Jinnah's personality through paying him tribute. He said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah paid a lot of attention towards importance of education and women empowerment.

He even through his last will, donated huge sum of amount to three leading educational institutions i.e Aligarh Muslim University, Islamia College Peshawar and Sindh Madressatul islam University Karachi.

He said through following ideas and vision of founder of Pakistan, the country could make headways in every field of life.

He reiterated that being a leading and top ranked higher education institution established in the name of founder of Pakistan, QAU would continue to follow his vision.

At the end of ceremony, the QAU Vice Chancellor along with other participants cut a cake.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of birthday anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam and Christmas, a team comprising of QAU faculty, QAU Alumni Association and students from different faiths distributed blankets among shelterless people in different sectors of Islamabad.