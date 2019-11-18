UrduPoint.com
Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) To Have First-ever Accessibility Center For Disable Students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad will have its first-ever Accessibility Center to facilitate the physically challenged students of the university.

The center will be inaugurated on November 25 with the support of Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association at Central Library of the university.

A number of students with different types of physical disabilities were currently studying at Quaid-i-Azam University. Since the library services were provided on all four floors of the DRSM Library, therefore it was not always possible for such students to move freely in the library due to their disabilities.

Moreover, the library design that was made in 1974 itself lack such provisions to facilitate students with disabilities.

Dr. Raziuddin Siddiqi Memorial Library (DRSM) library has planned to establish "Accessibility Center for Physically Challenged Students" and intends to provide one-stop library facilities and services to such students.

For the purpose, a room with attached bathroom has been allocated that has direct access from backside of the library. A ramp has also been made for easy access to the room.

The center will provide guided services to the students with all sorts of physical disabilities as well as visual impairment and hearing impairment etc.

Secretary General QAU Alumni Association, Murtaza Noor told APP that during last 20 years, the association has always remained very supportive in new projects of the university especially aimed at welfare of the students.

Therefore, he said, over the request of QAU administration, QAU Alumni Association extended maximum cooperation in support with its senior members for establishment of proposed Accessibility Center at DRSM Library The QAU has donated required equipment and furniture for the center, so that the enrolled students with some disabilities should not be deprived of the library services and they should also feel themselves at par with other students of the university, he added.

It is worth mentioning here that DRSM library has a diverse and rich multidisciplinary collection. DRSM library offers one of the best collections in the region; a collection with over 2, 30,000 books, CDs, DVDs and 35,000 bound volumes of research journals.

DRSM Library is currently subscribing 60 titles of international Journals (2010-11) along with the electronic books / journals secured by Higher education Commission, Islamabad through Programme for Enhancement of Research Information (PERI).

These e-resources are accessible freely across the university premises. In addition to books and journals, library has substantial collections of United Nations, Special /Rare collection, AIRC collection, Oriental collection etc.

More Stories From Pakistan

