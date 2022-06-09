Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad has ranked 41 in research productivity and citations per faculty by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad has ranked 41 in research productivity and citations per faculty by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2023. The QS placed QAU at 363 position among the top 500 universities worldwide.

Overall the University has improved on its 2022 performance by 15 places. It has significantly improved the international research network, teaching, academic and employer reputation. International outlook, industry income and employment outcomes are also areas of improvement.

QAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali congratulated the faculty, students, staff and alumni on this achievement, lauding their dedication and hard work. "Ranked among top 50 universities of the world in research productivity and citation per faculty is the strongest indicator of QAU.

" "While in the 2023 edition of the QS World University Rankings, QAU has performed among the top 26% higher education institutions in the world. Our focus on the teaching and research excellence is evident and acknowledged by the prestigious international ranking agencies" said the Vice Chancellor.

QAU has also secured a place among the best universities in the world in other international rankings as Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022, which declared QAU No. 1 institution of higher education in Pakistan and 116th in Asia. Likewise, the US news and World Report also ranked QAU as the No. 1 University in Pakistan.