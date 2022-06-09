UrduPoint.com

Quaid-i-Azam University Ranked Among World's Top 50 Universities In Research Productivity

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Quaid-i-Azam University ranked among world's top 50 universities in research productivity

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad has ranked 41 in research productivity and citations per faculty by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad has ranked 41 in research productivity and citations per faculty by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2023. The QS placed QAU at 363 position among the top 500 universities worldwide.

Overall the University has improved on its 2022 performance by 15 places. It has significantly improved the international research network, teaching, academic and employer reputation. International outlook, industry income and employment outcomes are also areas of improvement.

QAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali congratulated the faculty, students, staff and alumni on this achievement, lauding their dedication and hard work. "Ranked among top 50 universities of the world in research productivity and citation per faculty is the strongest indicator of QAU.

" "While in the 2023 edition of the QS World University Rankings, QAU has performed among the top 26% higher education institutions in the world. Our focus on the teaching and research excellence is evident and acknowledged by the prestigious international ranking agencies" said the Vice Chancellor.

QAU has also secured a place among the best universities in the world in other international rankings as Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022, which declared QAU No. 1 institution of higher education in Pakistan and 116th in Asia. Likewise, the US news and World Report also ranked QAU as the No. 1 University in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Education Muhammad Ali Industry Best Top Asia Employment

Recent Stories

Fed govt to provide all possible resources GB Coun ..

Fed govt to provide all possible resources GB Council for development: Qamar Zal ..

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan contains COVID-19 outbreak successfully: ..

Pakistan contains COVID-19 outbreak successfully: Survey

35 minutes ago
 Govt explores "Gateway of Prosperity" under CPEC t ..

Govt explores "Gateway of Prosperity" under CPEC to boost Railways

35 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to hold LG polls on June 26 ..

Arrangements finalized to hold LG polls on June 26: Pervez Ahmed

45 minutes ago
 Camon 19 series; TECNO to Globally Launch the new ..

Camon 19 series; TECNO to Globally Launch the new Stylish Icon in the Tech world

2 hours ago
 OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation ..

OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation – Goes on Sale in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.