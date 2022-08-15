UrduPoint.com

Quaid-i-Azam University VC Escapes Unhurt In Gun Attack

Published August 15, 2022

Quaid-i-Azam University VC escapes unhurt in gun attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The vice-chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad escaped unhurt after a man opened fire on him during the flag-hoisting ceremony in connection with the Independence Day on Sunday, police said.

According to police source, the accused fired four bullets which hit the roof of the hall due to the immediate intervention of Professor Ishtiaq present there where the ceremony was taking place.

He said when the accused whipped out pistol and aimed at VC QAU Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah, another professor Dr. Ishtiaq rushed towards the accused and tried to overpower him.

During these moments, the accused opened fire which hit the roof of venue.

Police arrested the accused and seized the pistol, saying the target of the firing was the vice-chancellor.

Police said the accused was a daily wages employee of the Computer Sciences Department of the university, who has not been paid salaries for a number of months.

Other employees and students overpowered him after he fired the four bullets.

The flag-hoisting ceremony was taking place in front of the Central library of the university.

Police said the bullets were fired when the ceremony was about to conclude.

