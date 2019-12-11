UrduPoint.com
Quaid-i-Azam Unversity (QAU) Vice Chancellor, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Calls On Bahahuddin Zakariya University (BZU) Counterpart

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:40 PM

Quaid-i-Azam Unversity (QAU) Vice Chancellor, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah calls on Bahahuddin Zakariya University (BZU) counterpart

Quaid-i-Azam Unversity (QAU) Vice Chancellor, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah met his Bahahuddin Zakariya University (BZU) counterpart, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi in the latter's office

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) Quaid-i-Azam Unversity (QAU) Vice Chancellor, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah met his Bahahuddin Zakariya University (BZU) counterpart, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi in the latter's office.

They discussed in details the matters pertaining to educational, financial and others issues.

They agreed to extend cooperation on research and education between the QAU and the BZU for the capacity building of faculty and students alike in future.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shah appreciated the growth of research culture under the leadership of Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi in the BZU.

It is worth mentioning here that Dr Shah has been registrar and Director Bio-technology department at BZU before posting as VC Govt College University Faisalabad followed by his appointment as QAU VC last year.

