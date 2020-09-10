UrduPoint.com
Quaid-i-Azam Was Unimpeachable In Integrity

Thu 10th September 2020

Quaid-i-Azam was unimpeachable in integrity

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a dedicated, charismatic, competent, honest, professional and unimpeachable in his integrity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a dedicated, charismatic, competent, honest, professional and unimpeachable in his integrity.

Taking to APP acclaimed educationist Dr Shahnaz Tariq said that founder of Pakistan had several qualities of head and heart.

She informed that he was a man of principles and set very high standards and values in politics. He never compromised on principles. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's statesmanship lay in his two traits; Firstly his rational approach towards politics, and secondly his keen knowledge of objective ground realities.

He was, no doubt, one of the most charismatic leaders in recent history, Dr Shahnaz stated.

"Character, courage, industry and perseverance are the four pillars on which the whole edifice of human life can be built and failure is a word unknown to me.

" was Jinnah's life philosophy, the educationist noted.

She said that his personal qualities, magnificent personality and his commitment to the cause of Pakistan had deep impact and had won him popularity all over the world.

Quaid-i-Azam was without question one of the most dynamic individuals who has been admired not only by foreign historians but also as well as those who opposed his goals for a separate ountry, she said adding that his brilliance and intellect surpassed many others and his thought processes have been more keenly studied and appreciated by International historians as well as locally.

She quoted Jawaharlal Nehru India's first Prime minister and Jinnah's long-time political adversary while reflecting on Jinnah described him as "One of the most extraordinary men in history."

