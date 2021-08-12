UrduPoint.com

Quaid Leadership Inspired Muslims Of Subcontinent To Achieve Pakistan: Ambassador Manzoor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Manzoorul Haq here Thursday said the dedicated and honest leadership of Father-of-the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had inspired millions of Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve a separate homeland in the shape of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

Talking to APP, Ambassador Manzoor said Independence Movement accelerated momentum in British India after its spearheading by Quaid-e-Azam following his joining of All India Muslim League (AIML) in 1913. He said Quaid e Azam reorganized AIML after adaptation of historic resolution of Pakistan passed by millions of Muslims of Subcontinent at historic Iqbal Park, Lahore on March 23, 1940 and added that Quaid e Azam had visited Khyber Pakthunkhwa including Islamia College Peshawar on several occasions to mobilize people and students for creation of Pakistan.

Manzoorul Haq said Quaid-e-Azam received a historic welcome when he visited Khyber Pakthunkhwa including Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) in 1936, 1945 and 1948 where a sea of people welcomed him by raising full-throated slogans of Pakistan and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

The people of KP including Peshawar had decorated their homes, bungalows, bazaars, markets, villages, towns and vehicles with national and Muslim League's flags besides holding portraits of the great Quaid to welcome their beloved leader, he expressed and told that It was love of people of KP with Quaid e Azam that AIML secured over 50 seats in the province during 1946 elections and within one year, independence movement for Pakistan had reached to its logical end on August 14, 1947.

Manzoorul Haq, who served as Pakistan Ambassador at Egypt and Saudia Arabia said that the 14th August was a significant day to remind the heroic struggle of Muslims of the Sub-continent for a separate homeland where they could live with freedom, dignity and harmony according to their religious, social and cultural values.

The celebration of the historic day is also to pay rich tributes to our forefathers, who underwent to great trial and tribulation during Pakistan Movement for the sake of our prosperous and secure future, he added.

Manzoor said Pakistan has given us everything including freedom, jobs and identity. "We should not think what Pakistan has given us rather to concentrate on our selected professions to make it one of the greatest country of the world", he added.

