Quaid Was A Man Of Principles: Raza Rabbani

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:02 PM

Quaid was a man of principles: Raza Rabbani

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Wednesday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who, he said, was a man of principles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Wednesday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who, he said, was a man of principles.

The great Quaid never compromised on his principled stance, and made untiring efforts to achieve a separate homeland in the shape of Pakistan for the to Muslims of Sub-continent, he said while talking to APP.

Raza Rabbani said his motto of 'unity, faith and discipline' was a guarantor of the country's progress and prosperity. His vision reflected in his famous 14 points, he added.

The former Senate chairman urged the youth to follow the principles of Jinnah for making Pakistan strong and prosperous.

