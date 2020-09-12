The 72nd death anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed in the provincial metropolis with utmost deference and gratitude with different ceremonies to pay homage to the benefactor of Muslims of the sub-continent

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, in his message on the anniversary, paid glowing tribute to the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and prayed for the good of his soul.

Sarwar urged the nation to follow Quaid's dictum of 'unity, faith and discipline' in life, adding that the Pakistan came into existence forever and it will remain on the face of the earth till eternity.

Governor Punjab also reminded the nation of Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's stance on Kashmir, adding that the Quaid called Kashmir jugular vain of Pakistan. He said the Pakistanis must remember their Kashmiri brethren who have been facing worst brutalities at the hands of the Indian occupied forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paid glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said 'Jinnah was a man of principles, courageous statesman and an honest politician'. He said the best way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was to promote national unity by setting aside all our temporal interests, the CM concluded.

The Chief Minister Punjab said the establishment of a just society based on the golden principles of justice, tolerance and brotherhood was the mission of the Quaid-e-Azam, adding that the PTI-led government was striving to materialize this dream of the founding father and Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard in this regard.

Sardar Usman Buzdar reassured that dream of a welfare state of Pakistan, envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam, will be materialized under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide socio-economic justice to all the citizens.

Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television (ptv) and other television channels broadcast different programmes to pay homage to one of the greatest political figures of the sub-continent who changed the map of the word without resorting to violence.

Nazria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT), in the wake of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic held an online ceremony to observed the 72nd death anniversary of the Quaid during which Chairman NPT Muhammad Rafique Tarar eulogized Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for creating a separate homeland for the Muslims with the power of truth and arguments.

NPT Vice Chairman Mian Farooq Altaf, member Tehreek-e-Pakistan Sartaj Aziz, Begum Mehnaz Rafi, Chairman SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Iftikhar Ahmed also spoke during the virtual session.

Quarn Khawani was held at Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-i-Pakistan and Aiwan-e-Quaid-i-Azam, Johar Town for the departed soul of Quaid-i-Azam.

Educational institutions also conducted various on-line competitions to pay homage to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.