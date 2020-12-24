UrduPoint.com
Quaid's Birth Anniversary To Be Celebrated With National Zeal

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The 144th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed here on Friday (December 25) with full national enthusiasm and zeal.

Special prayers will be offered after Fajr prayer for the departed soul of founder of Pakistan.

Religious, political and social organizations have arranged a number of functions, meetings and seminars to celebrate the day and pay best tribute to Quaid's services rendered for the creation of separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.

Speech and essay writing competitions will also be held at different educational institutions to mark the day.

A ceremony in connection with Quaid-a-Azam birthday and Christmas will also be held at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan will be chief guest on the occasion.

Another ceremony in connection with Youm-e-Quaid will be organized at Government Crescent Model Higher Secondary school, Bole De Jhugi under the aegis of District education Authority. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali will preside over the function.

A marathon race will be held at hockey stadium in Madina Town to mark the Quaid Day. Later, prizes will also be distributed among position holders.

