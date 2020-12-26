LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The 144th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated with national zeal in the provincial capital on Friday.

Various institutions including Nazria Pakistan Trust (NPT), Tehrik-e-Pakistan Workers Trust (TPWT), Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Alhamrah Arts Council arranged special ceremonies to pay rich homage to the great leader of the Sub-continent.

Addressing the NPT and TPWT ceremony through video link, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi stressed the need for creating awareness among students of educational institutions about the vision and mission of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as well as his policy of Two Nations Theory.

He added that truthfulness of the Two Nations Theory is now vehemently exposed to the world, citing that today, Muslims in India are living a very troubled life and facing great difficulties, as they are not being allowed to sacrifice/slaughter cow and mosques are being locked there in India. The Two Nations Theory was the bases of Pakistan, he said and stressed that it is need of the hour to educate the young generation about the life of Quaid-e-Azam and purpose of creation of Pakistan. "We all must use our energies for strengthening of Pakistan and transform it into what the Qauid had wanted it to be," he vowed.

Keeping in view the advocacies of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said, "We have to promote justice and transparency at all levels in the society." On this occasion, the TPWP Chairman Mian Mehboob Ahmed said that today on December 25, such a personality was born, who changed the fate of Muslims of Sub-continent through his vision and sagacity. Through his struggle and principled politics, Quaid-e-Azam had given us the gift of Pakistan, he maintained.

TPWP Chairman advised the students to study the Quaid's biography and take guidance from the struggle and mission of Father of the Nation.

Addressing the event, NPT Vice Chairman Mian Farooq Altaf said that Quaid-e-Azam had always spoken the truth and had never been hypocritic.

The Quaid's birthday was also celebrated with great devotion and respect here at Alhamra Hall. Punjab Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar was the chief guest while Alhamrah Arts Council's board of Governors (BoG) Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi, Executive Director Saman Rai, and Director General Public Relations Punjab (DGPR) Dr.

Muhammad Aslam Dogar, Director General PILAC (Punjab Institute of Language and Culture) Dr. Sughra Sadaf, Director Lahore Museum Ejaz Ahmad Minhas and other officials attended the ceremony. They also cut Quaid's birthday cake.

On the occasion, Raja Jahangir Anwar said that December 25 is the day of happiness for entire Pakistani nation. "Today, we must renew our resolve to work with even more devotion for development of Pakistan. We are fortunate to have a leader like Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who had carved out separate homeland for us," he maintained.

Moneeza Hashmi said, "This day reminds us of our determination to dedicate ourselves to our country." On this occasion, Saman Rai said that Quaid's life is a role model for all of us, adding that Quaid-i-Azam was the greatest leader of the history. "We must adopt the Quaid's unique principles of unity, faith, and discipline as this would be a glowing tribute to him, and we must prove ourselves as one and united nation." DGPR Dr. Muhammad Aslam Dogar highlighted struggle of the Father of the Nation for creation of Pakistan.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) also celebrated the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam here at LDA sports Complex.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, the LDA Vice Chairman SM Imran said that Pakistan is a gift by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who by virtue of his great vision carved out a sovereign country for the Muslims of Sub-continent.

He added that nations without an independent homeland can better understand the importance of independence. "The example of Palestinians is before us, who have for the past 72 years been struggling and offering great sacrifices for the sake of freedom," he cited. On this occasion, SM Imran also hoisted the national flag while the police band performed lyrics of various national songs. Members of LDA's governing body, MPA Sadia Suhail Rana and Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi, Additional DG Headquarters Farqaleet Mir and a large number of LDA staffers attended the event. The participants also cut a cake to pay homage to the great leader.