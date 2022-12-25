(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Peace and Defence Movement, a non-profit organization, organized the 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Hyderabad press club on Sunday.

The organization's Kashif Baghi, Shakeel Ahmed Ghori, Dr Sikandar Rajpar, advocate Bashir Sethar, and others cut the birthday cake and later highlighted the life and political struggle of Jinnah.