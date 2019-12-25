The Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) celebrated 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas here at the Institute on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) celebrated 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas here at the Institute on Wednesday.

At a special ceremony, the participants including PINS management, doctors and paramedical staff cut cake and exchanged greetings. PINS Executive Director Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, MS Dr. Ali Razzaq, AMS Dr. Shahid Mahmood, Nursing Superintendent Riffat Zahid and large number of employees were present.

On this occasion, the PINS Executive Director said that state oppression against Muslims in India and Occupied Kashmir had not only vehemently exposed to the world but also proved the Quaid's Two Nations Theory absolutely right. "The whole nation is grateful to Muhammad Ali Jinnah who spent all his life for the welfare of Muslims of Sub-Continent and managed to create separate homeland for them through his vision and farsightedness," he added.

He said the 25th of December was also joyful day for Christian community and we all share their happiness, citing that services of Christians in medical field were wonderful where doctors, nurses and paramedical staff worked day and night for recovery of ailing humanity.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood said, "The 25th of December recalls us to reaffirm our commitment to work for progress and prosperity of our motherland. Every Pakistanis should play their due role in the country's betterment."Addressing the ceremony, Nursing Superintendent Riffat Zahid said, we all should abide by the principles of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and work day night with honesty, dedication and devotion. She also congratulated the Christian community on Christmas and expressed her best wishes.