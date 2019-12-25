UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quaid's Birthday, Christmas Celebrated At Punjab Institute Of Neuro Sciences

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 10:06 PM

Quaid's birthday, Christmas celebrated at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences

The Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) celebrated 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas here at the Institute on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) celebrated 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas here at the Institute on Wednesday.

At a special ceremony, the participants including PINS management, doctors and paramedical staff cut cake and exchanged greetings. PINS Executive Director Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, MS Dr. Ali Razzaq, AMS Dr. Shahid Mahmood, Nursing Superintendent Riffat Zahid and large number of employees were present.

On this occasion, the PINS Executive Director said that state oppression against Muslims in India and Occupied Kashmir had not only vehemently exposed to the world but also proved the Quaid's Two Nations Theory absolutely right. "The whole nation is grateful to Muhammad Ali Jinnah who spent all his life for the welfare of Muslims of Sub-Continent and managed to create separate homeland for them through his vision and farsightedness," he added.

He said the 25th of December was also joyful day for Christian community and we all share their happiness, citing that services of Christians in medical field were wonderful where doctors, nurses and paramedical staff worked day and night for recovery of ailing humanity.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood said, "The 25th of December recalls us to reaffirm our commitment to work for progress and prosperity of our motherland. Every Pakistanis should play their due role in the country's betterment."Addressing the ceremony, Nursing Superintendent Riffat Zahid said, we all should abide by the principles of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and work day night with honesty, dedication and devotion. She also congratulated the Christian community on Christmas and expressed her best wishes.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir World Punjab Christmas Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress December Muslim Christian All Share Best

Recent Stories

Russian UN Officials Struggle to Get US Visas As U ..

2 minutes ago

Warsaw to Respond to Putin's Criticism of 1930s Po ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt to Open Competition in January to Determine ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Public Companies to Boost Purchases of Dom ..

11 minutes ago

Nadeem Afzal Chan for making reforms in NAB, prose ..

11 minutes ago

Nafees Zakaria greets British-Pakistani community ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.