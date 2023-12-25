Open Menu

Quaid's Birthday, Christmas Celebrated In Punjab Capital

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Christian community on Monday celebrated its religious festival of Christmas with fervor and zeal, while the nation also celebrated the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Government took numerous steps to facilitate this minority segment of the country. Various educational institutions, Idara Nazria-e-Pakistan (INP), Idara Tehreek-e-Pakistan and political parties held ceremonies and paid rich homage to Father of the Nation.

The law enforcement agencies including the police also put in place a foolproof security apparatus around the Churches and Christian settlements as well as parks, food outlets and other recreational places where the Christians celebrated their festival.

Christian employees of the provincial government had also been given their monthly salaries much earlier enabling them to celebrate Christmas most conveniently.

Various public and private departments, educational institutions, political parties and others had also arranged the Christmas cake cutting ceremony since start of the month of December. Christians had also started special services in the Churches, which continued till evening of (December 25) in all the Churches, however, the major service was performed at Church of Pakistan, Lahore Cathedral and other main Churches of the provincial capital.

According to police sources, heavy contingents of police officers and officials performed duty on Christmas and Quaid-i-Azam Day.

They added that contingents of police personnel including eight SPs, 42 DSPs, 89 Inspectors and 350 Upper Subordinates were deployed at 635 Churches across Lahore besides proper monitoring of sensitive and public places through CCTV cameras to avoid any unwanted incident.

