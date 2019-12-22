RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Brisk preparations are underway to observe the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on December 25 across the country with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Programmes are being chalked out by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organizations and forums to pay tribute to the Founder of Pakistan, who was born on December 25, 1876, organizers told APP here on Sunday.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the Mosques for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of Muslim Ummah.

Various social, political and intellectual organizations are engaged to schedule programmes to observe the day with fervour and enthusiasm.

In Rawalpindi, the main ceremony to pay tribute to the Quaid and flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Commissioner Office, while the educational institutes would also hold events on the day.