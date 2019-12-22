UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quaid's Day To Be Observed On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 07:10 PM

Quaid's day to be observed on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Brisk preparations are underway to observe the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on December 25 across the country with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Programmes are being chalked out by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organizations and forums to pay tribute to the Founder of Pakistan, who was born on December 25, 1876, organizers told APP here on Sunday.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the Mosques for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of Muslim Ummah.

Various social, political and intellectual organizations are engaged to schedule programmes to observe the day with fervour and enthusiasm.

In Rawalpindi, the main ceremony to pay tribute to the Quaid and flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Commissioner Office, while the educational institutes would also hold events on the day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Rawalpindi December Sunday Muslim

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

2 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

2 hours ago

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Cargo awarded &#039;CEIV Fresh&#039; certif ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches tes ..

3 hours ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.