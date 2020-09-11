UrduPoint.com
Quaid's Death Anniversary Observed With Solemnity

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

The 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan, was observed in Faisalabad with solemnity, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan, was observed in Faisalabad with solemnity, here on Friday.

Owing to corona pandemic, all educational institutions were closed, therefore, most of the educational institutions observed Quaid's anniversary without arranging largely attended functions. However, small functions were held in some private schools.

Radio Pakistan FM-93 aired special programs to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam while Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) staged a drama in which the actors successfully highlighted the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The actors depicted that Quaid-e-Azam wanted a progressive Muslim state where basic fundamental rights of minorities could be protected in addition to providing a congenial environment to the Muslims to live in accordance with the teachings of islam.

Meanwhile, the political and social organisations also arranged sittings for observing the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and paid homage to his services.

Special prayers were also offered after Fajr prayers for the Quaid-e-Azam and those who laid down their lives for Pakistan while struggling for an independent homeland.

The religious leaders also paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during Juma sermons and hailed his services rendered for the cause of Pakistan.

They said that Quaid-e-Azam was a charismatic personality who got a separate homeland for Muslims of Subcontinent with the struggle of only seven years.

They said that the nation must make a solemn pledge, on the 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, to work for the accomplishment of his dreams who wanted to create a separate homeland where Muslims could live according to the teaching of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

They said that creation of Pakistan was a first step towards realization of the Two Nation Theory and we must stick to it to keep our separate identity.

They said that we must forge unity so that we could achieve our ultimate objective of progress and prosperity.

