UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quaid's Death Anniversary On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 03:40 PM

Quaid's death anniversary on Friday

FAISALABAD, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Like other parts of the country, the 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed here on Friday (September 11).

Special prayers will be offered soon after Fajr prayers for the departed soul of the founder of Pakistan.

Religious, political and social organizations will also organize functions, meetings and seminars to pay tributes to Quaid's services rendered forthe creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent.

Faisalabad Arts Council will also stage a drama on Friday to mark the day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah September Muslim

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar plays cricket with boys in Lahore’ ..

29 minutes ago

Kiev to Raise Question of OSCE's Free Access to Do ..

8 minutes ago

Dengue alert issued in Multan

9 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur reviews development work

11 minutes ago

Traders demand to shift wholesale markets around R ..

11 minutes ago

Russia COVID-19 cases up 5,099 to 1,035,789

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.