FAISALABAD, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Like other parts of the country, the 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed here on Friday (September 11).

Special prayers will be offered soon after Fajr prayers for the departed soul of the founder of Pakistan.

Religious, political and social organizations will also organize functions, meetings and seminars to pay tributes to Quaid's services rendered forthe creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent.

Faisalabad Arts Council will also stage a drama on Friday to mark the day.