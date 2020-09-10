The 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed here on Friday (September 11, 2020).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed here on Friday (September 11, 2020).

In this connection, special prayers will be offered after Fajr prayer in the city mosques.

Political, social and religious organizations will arrange functions, meetings and seminars to mark the day and pay best tributes to the services of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In this connection, Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) will also stage a drama "Zinda Qaum" at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium to mark death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam.

Sofia Bedar Director FAC said that Quaid-e-Azam was a man of principles and he made Pakistan through his motto of "unity, faith and discipline". She urged the people to follow principles of Quaid-i-Azam.