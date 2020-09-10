(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The 72nd death anniversary of founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed on Friday (September 11) in Hyderabad like other parts of the country.

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and other mainstream political parties would organize different programs to pay homage to father of the nation on his death anniversary.

Quran Khwani and Fateha programs will also be held in educational institutes and offices of the political parties to pay tribute to the father of the nation who led the struggle for separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.