Quaid's Determination & Vision An Enduring Source Of Inspiration For Nation: Gillani

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani on Tuesday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his extraordinary leadership, political wisdom and unwavering commitment for the creation of Pakistan as an independent and sovereign state.

The Senate Chairman, in his message on the death anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam, said the Quaid's tireless political struggle, marked by his unshakeable determination and profound vision, served as an enduring source of inspiration for the entire Pakistani nation.

“His sagacity, guided by principles of justice, equality and unity, steered the Muslim community towards achieving a separate homeland where they could freely practice their faith and protect their rights,” he added.

Gillani said said at a time, when the Subcontinent was embroiled in division and uncertainty, it was Jinnah’s foresight and strategic brilliance that ensured the successful establishment of Pakistan in 1947.

“His firm adherence to democratic values and constitutionalism was the cornerstone of his politics, and he worked relentlessly to translate the dreams of millions into reality,” he said.

The Senate Chairman said,“We must reflect on the values he stood for building Pakistan as a progressive, peaceful, and prosperous country. Let us, as a nation, rededicate ourselves to upholding the principles of unity, faith, and discipline, as envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam.”

