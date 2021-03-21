UrduPoint.com
Quaid's New Monumental Portrait To Add Beauty In Islamabad Expressway

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed the construction and installation of a new monumental portrait of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, replacing the previous one at the same hillock near Koral interchange at the Islamabad Expressway.

The project has been completed in a short span of six months, which would prove to be a good addition in beauty of the expressway and attract more visitors where the Quaid's golden principles of 'Unity, Faith and Discipline' to achieve national goals were prominently displayed.

The civic body was also looking into the possibilities of making the site a more attractive spot for visitors by planting additional saplings and equipping it with other facilities.

The new structure is consisted of decorative cladding, fence, sophisticated lighting system, which would be cared of properly with due diligence in a professional manner.

It regularly maintenance would be carried out by experts preferably the project designer and executioner, focusing on the entire structure, necessary replacements of parts and lights, besides its landscape.

