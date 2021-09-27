Quaid's Prediction Of Hindu Imperialist Govt Proved True: Fawad
Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had predicted eight decades ago that the Hindu imperialist government will be the greatest tragedy of India's future.
In a tweet, the minister said that today, the anti-Muslim policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party were a practical manifestation of this tragedy.