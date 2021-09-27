UrduPoint.com

Quaid's Prediction Of Hindu Imperialist Govt Proved True: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 10:00 AM

Quaid's prediction of Hindu imperialist govt proved true: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had predicted eight decades ago that the Hindu imperialist government will be the greatest tragedy of India's future.

In a tweet, the minister said that today, the anti-Muslim policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party were a practical manifestation of this tragedy.

