LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Quaid-e-Azam's three principles Unity, Faith and Discipline were guarantee to progress and prosperity of the country, said Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar MPA.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said the country could be steered out of all crises by following the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said, "We are living as an independent nation today because of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who was a man of principle and a courageous leader".

He said the dream of Muslims of the Sub-continent for an independent homeland was materialized under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The MPA mentioned that Quaid-e-Azam strongly pleaded the concept of two nation theory before the British Indian Government and demanded a separate homeland for the Muslim nation. However, after a great struggle the Muslimsof sub-continent under the dynamic leadership succeededin achieving independent state.