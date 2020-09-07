UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Quaid's Priniciples Unity, Faith & Discipline Guarantees To Country's Prosperity'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:50 PM

'Quaid's priniciples Unity, Faith & Discipline guarantees to country's prosperity'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Quaid-e-Azam's three principles Unity, Faith and Discipline were guarantee to progress and prosperity of the country, said Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar MPA.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said the country could be steered out of all crises by following the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said, "We are living as an independent nation today because of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who was a man of principle and a courageous leader".

He said the dream of Muslims of the Sub-continent for an independent homeland was materialized under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The MPA mentioned that Quaid-e-Azam strongly pleaded the concept of two nation theory before the British Indian Government and demanded a separate homeland for the Muslim nation. However, after a great struggle the Muslimsof sub-continent under the dynamic leadership succeededin achieving independent state.

Related Topics

India Man Progress Gold Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways launches global COVID-19 insurance

7 minutes ago

International Literacy Day: UAE achieves education ..

22 minutes ago

Tadweer opens phase two of solar power plant at Al ..

1 hour ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discusses c ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

2 hours ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.