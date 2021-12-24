UrduPoint.com

Quaid's Struggle For Muslims Rights In Sub-continent Unforgettable: Ghazala

Parliamentary Secretary (National Heritage & Culture Division) and Member National Assembly Ghazala Saifee Friday proudly appreciated the efforts of founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in achieving the independent countrry

In connection with Quaid's birth anniversary celebrations, she said that the first Governor-General of Pakistan, Jinnah had worked to establish the newly born government and infrastructure.

He had adjusted millions of Muslim migrants who had emigrated from neighbouring India to Pakistan after the two states' independence, personally supervising the establishment of refugee camps.

Talking to APP, she said Jinnah devoted much of his time to his law practice in the early 1900s, but remained himself politically involved.

Jinnah began political life by attending the Congress's 20th annual meeting, in Bombay in December 1904.

Another landmark of Jinnah's political struggle, to bring closer the Hindus and Muslims, was Lucknow Pact, she said.

Due to untiring efforts of Jinnah, the Congress "agreed to separate electorate, for the first and the last time".

