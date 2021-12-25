(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Speakers on Saturday paid tribute to founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and stated that Pakistan could make progress by following golden principles of the great leader.

In a ceremony held at Scouts Headquarter, Chairperson Society for Special Persons Zahida Hameed and some other civil society workers namely Shahid Mahmood, Gulnaaz Kashif, Asifa Saleem, Iqbal Baloch, and Farooq Langah stated that Quaid-e-Azam was visionary leader. They stated that Quaid-e-Azam was brave and courageous leader. On this occasion, a special cake was also cut by the participants of the ceremony.

In another ceremony, speakers Makhdoom Shoaib Hashmi (Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission- Multan), Mian Majid (District Officer Special Education) and Naeem Iqbal Naeem (President Young Pakistanis Organization) and others addressed.

They stated that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah strived hard for independence of the dear homeland. Quaid-e-Azam always stressed on new generation to focus on education as no nation could make progress without education, said the speakers. The teachings of Quaid-e-Azam are beacon for all of us. They remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan was moving forward with vision of Quaid-e-Azam to put country on way leading to progress and prosperity.

Father of the nation changed the map of the world with his leadership qualities. The new generation should make Quaid-e-Azam as their role model and follow his principles, they maintained. Quaid-e-Azam was true and upright leader.