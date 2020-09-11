UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quaid's Teachings Must Be Promoted MNA Raja Riaz

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:20 PM

Quaid's teachings must be promoted MNA Raja Riaz

Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Riaz Ahmad has said that we must promote teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which are imperative for progress and prosperity of Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Riaz Ahmad has said that we must promote teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which are imperative for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

In a message on 72nd death anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam, he paid glowing tribute to the Father of the Nation and hailed his services rendered for the cause of Pakistan.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam called Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan and we must support our Kashmir brethren at all forums as they are fighting against Indian aggression and atrocities for the last seven decades only for their right to self-determination.

"We must make a solemn pledge that we will follow in the footsteps of the Quaid-e-Azam to transform Pakistan into a developed and prosperous country," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress All

Recent Stories

Emirati physicist Ahmed Almheiri wins coveted New ..

11 minutes ago

Mazari reaffirms proper implementation of child pr ..

3 minutes ago

Quaid's vision of vibrant, prosperous Pakistan rem ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of woman molest ..

3 minutes ago

Senate body for completing consultation on giving ..

3 minutes ago

Effective mechanism, awareness drive help Pakistan ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.