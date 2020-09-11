Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Riaz Ahmad has said that we must promote teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which are imperative for progress and prosperity of Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Riaz Ahmad has said that we must promote teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which are imperative for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

In a message on 72nd death anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam, he paid glowing tribute to the Father of the Nation and hailed his services rendered for the cause of Pakistan.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam called Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan and we must support our Kashmir brethren at all forums as they are fighting against Indian aggression and atrocities for the last seven decades only for their right to self-determination.

"We must make a solemn pledge that we will follow in the footsteps of the Quaid-e-Azam to transform Pakistan into a developed and prosperous country," he added.