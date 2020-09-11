UrduPoint.com
Quaid's Vision Of Vibrant, Prosperous Pakistan Remains Our Goal: Chief Of Army Staff

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

Quaid's vision of vibrant, prosperous Pakistan remains our goal: Chief of Army Staff

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said Quaid-e-Azam's vision of a vibrant, peaceful and prosperous Pakistan remains our goal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said Quaid-e-Azam's vision of a vibrant, peaceful and prosperous Pakistan remains our goal.

The COAS paid tribute to the father of the nation on his death anniversary, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

He said: "The nation pays homage to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Under his leadership, Pakistan emerged as a separate sovereign state."He added that together we shall achieve the vision of a prosperous Pakistan InshaAllah.

