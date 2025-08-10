Open Menu

Quaid’s Vision Urges Unity And Equal Rights: James Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Quaid’s vision urges unity and equal rights: James Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Minorities Day, Member of the National Assembly and President of the Minorities Parliamentary Forum, James Iqbal, has reaffirmed Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of unity, equality, and religious freedom for all citizens of Pakistan.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he recalled the Quaid’s historic 11 August 1947 address to the Constituent Assembly, Iqbal: "You are free; you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in this State of Pakistan, We are all citizens and equal citizens of one State."

Iqbal also said that Jinnah’s message was clear — “We are one nation” and that the state must ensure equal opportunities for all communities. He called for full implementation of job quotas for minorities, along with guaranteed access to education, healthcare, and other constitutional rights. "Minorities must be given their rightful share in jobs, representation, and decision-making so they can contribute even more to national development," he added.

Highlighting the contributions of minorities in Pakistan’s progress, Iqbal noted their service in education, healthcare, and defence. From teaching in renowned institutions like Forman Christian College and Kinnaird College, to working as paramedics and doctors in remote areas, and serving on the frontlines during military operations such as Operation Banjul Marsoos, minority citizens have played a proud role in safeguarding and developing the nation.

Pakistan’s history is enriched with minority heroes, including Justice A.R. Cornelius, the first non-Muslim Chief Justice of Pakistan; Dr. Ruth Pfau, who fought leprosy for decades; Bashir Masih, a decorated army officer; and sports stars like Anita Karim ,Speaker Punjab Assembly S.P Singha,

Group captain Cecil Chaudhary .

"This country belongs to all of us equally," Iqbal concluded. "On Minorities Day, we must reaffirm Quaid’s vision in both letter and spirit, ensuring that every Pakistani — Muslim or non-Muslim — lives with dignity and equal rights."He further added.

