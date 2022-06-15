Quake hit schools to be completed in three months: Yousuf Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Engineer East Communication and Works (C&W) Syed Yousuf Shah on Wednesday said that the construction of government educational institutions affected by the earthquake in Hazara Division will be completed within a period of three months.

He expressed these views while talking to the media.

Syed Yousuf Shah further said that after the Suo moto notice by the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) they had increased the pace of work while the provincial government had also provided all the resources for the availability of funds.

Earlier, the construction of earthquake-affected schools was hampered by a lack of funds in 2015, now the provincial government is also providing funds for the immediate completion of these projects, adding he said.

Giving the details of schools being completed after the earthquake Syed Yousuf Shah said that out of 540 damaged schools in Hazara division construction of 313 schools including 50 schools in districts Abbottabad, Mansehra, Batgram, Torgarh, Kohistan and Shangal had been completed.

The Chief Engineer C&W said that work on other projects including colleges, government offices, PCC road is in full swing under the supervision of C&W, Highway and Building XEN in Abbottabad, Haripur with a cost of over Rs. 19.85 billion rupees while developmental schemes in the upper districts of Hazara division including Kolai Palis, Battagram and Kohistan Upper are also under progress.

While giving detail on the projects in the Hazara division he said that the workload has been reduced in C&W by separating the highway and building works administratively, and work is underway on 20 major road schemes for which a fund of Rs 4.

10 billion has been allocated out of which Rs. 540 million rupees has been spent this year, adding he said.

Syed Yousuf Shah said that these schemes include numerous small and big road link roads while the major road project Kohala Bala Pir Sohawa Road which is the shortest route from Haripur to Islamabad.

He said that similarly, the work is underway on Dratiyan Bridge, PCC Road and Blacktop in different villages while schools will also be constructed, for district Haripur a huge fund has also been allocated for 20 different projects including Rescue 1122, Schools, Colleges and Hospitals.

For district Abbottabad Rs 9.10 billion rupees funds have also been allocated for 27 projects under the supervision of XEN Highway, out of which Rs 1.65 billion projects have been completed, among the mega projects including Dhamtod Bypass, Qalandarabad Bypass are important projects of their kind and they will help in promoting tourism and reducing the traffic congestion in the city, chief engineer C&W said.

Syed Yousuf Shah said that a fund of Rs. 6.64 billion has been allocated for 60 projects of government buildings out of which several projects have been completed at a cost of Rs. 5.85 billion, Rescue 1122, Service Delivery Center (SDC), Archeology and Jalal Baba Auditorium and renovation of Abbottabad Press Club.

He said that that on other projects work is underway including Galyat Degree College, Lora Degree College, Lower Tanawal Degree College, Rajouiya Degree College in government colleges while due to land issues construction of Bakot College is challenging.