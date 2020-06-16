UrduPoint.com
Quake Jolts Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:11 PM

A moderate earthquake of 5.7 magnitude on International Richter Scale on Tuesday morning jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :A moderate earthquake of 5.7 magnitude on International Richter Scale on Tuesday morning jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The tremors were also felt in Peshawar and its adjacent areas, Mansehra, Swat, Dir Lower and Upper, Shangla, Swabi, Malakand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kohat, D I Khan and Bannu.

The depth of the quake was recorded at 112km and its epicenter was in Tajikistan, Met office said.

No loss to human life and property was reported till filing of the report.

