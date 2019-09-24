Quake jolts Rawalpindi, adjoining areas

An earthquake on Tuesday afternoon jolted Rawalpindi and adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :An earthquake on Tuesday afternoon jolted Rawalpindi and adjoining areas.

People inhibiting multi story building rushed to open places by reciting Kalima Tayaba and verses from Quran.

The tremors were felt for quite some time. Immediately no report of any casualty or damage to property was reported.