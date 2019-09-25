UrduPoint.com
Quake Rescue Operation Almost Complete, Teams Sent To Assess Damages: Secretary KA&GB

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:14 PM

Various teams have been sent to earthquake hit areas to assess the damages as rescue operation has almost been completed, Secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Tariq Mehmood Pasha said Wednesday

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Various teams have been sent to earthquake hit areas to assess the damages as rescue operation has almost been completed, Secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Tariq Mehmood Pasha said Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said 22 persons have been died and 425 injured as a result of earthquake the situation was completely under control. The ministry was in close contact with chief secretary AJK and commissioner Mirpur.

Many ambulances equipped with modern facilities were busy in shifting the injured to nearby hospitals.

The troops of Pakistan armed forces were also busy in relief and rescue operation. He said the 14 kilometer long stretch of Jatli- Mirpur road has completely been damaged and closed for traffic.

People going to Jatli were using alternate route. Additional Director Live stock, AJK Dr Zubair said from 12 to 20 cattle farms have been damaged in the earthquake. Veterinary clinics have been established to treat injured animals.

