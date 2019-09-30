UrduPoint.com
Quake Victims Get Tents, Food Items, & Relief Goods On PM's Directives: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 01:25 PM

Pecial Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan so far 4632 family tents, 476 shelter tents, 420 full tents, 4600 blankets, 4800 food packets, and 800 anti-mosquito nets have been distributed among the earthquake victims of Mirpur District

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan so far 4632 family tents, 476 shelter tents, 420 full tents, 4600 blankets, 4800 food packets, and 800 anti-mosquito nets have been distributed among the earthquake victims of Mirpur District.

In a tweet, she said that 50000 bottles of drinking water, 500 kitchen sets, 200 mother and child kits and 200 gas cylinders have also be distributed among the earthquake victims.

Dr Fidous said that Prime Minister has reached Mirpur to share the grief of the quake victims.

She said that the PM would be briefed about the relief activities and rehabilitation strategy.

She said the Federal government would provide all possible assistance to AJK government in rehabilitation of the victims and compensation of their losses.

She said at this time of tribulation, the government stood by theearthquake victims.

