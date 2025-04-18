Open Menu

Qualifying Round For Off-Road Jeep Challenge Concludes In DIKhan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 06:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The qualifying round of the thrilling Off-Road Challenge under Derajat 2025 festival, concluded near the Yarik Interchange on M-14 CPEC Western route here in Dera Ismail Khan.

The event drew participation from approximately 45 to 50 teams, including four women teams.Notably, Aila Malik, a local racer from Dera Ismail Khan also participating in this prestigious competition.

The qualifying round was held at a specially designated track and attended by a large crowd. Chief Guest for the event was Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jihan. Other notable attendees included City Mayor of D.I. Khan, Umer Amin Khan Gandapur, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir Khan, Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Betani, Deputy Director Operations Jamshed Baloch, District Sports Officer, as well as senior officials from various departments and organizations.

Earlier, Minister Fakhar Jehan, along with Mayor Umer Amin Khan and other racers, inspected the track and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.It is worth mentioning that the Off-Road Challenge will continue until April 20, featuring adrenaline-filled races with top racers from across the country showcasing their skills on a specially prepared track.

Addressing the participants, Minister Fakhar Jihan welcomed all racers, highlighting the Off-Road Challenge as a signature and exhilarating segment of Dera Jaat.

He noted that the event offers a spectacular experience for motor sports fans and added that the track is exceptional and comprehensive arrangements have been made for the occasion.

