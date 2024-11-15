Open Menu

Qualities Of Iqbal’s 'Shaheen' Must Be Instilled In Youths: Zulfiqar Cheema

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Qualities of Iqbal’s 'Shaheen' must be instilled in youths: Zulfiqar Cheema

Qualities of Iqbal's 'Shaheen' should be instilled in the young generation so that they can overcome obstacles in the path of progress with belief, action and high character

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Qualities of Iqbal's 'Shaheen' should be instilled in the young generation so that they can overcome obstacles in the path of progress with belief, action and high character.

This was stated by Chairman Allama Iqbal Council and former IG Police Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema while addressing the students during a public lecture at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

The program was organised by the Public Relations and Publications Department and the Senior Tutor Office, while CPO Faisalabad Kamran Adil and Principal Officer Public Relations & Publications Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif also spoke.

Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema called for promoting Iqbal's thoughts and poetry among the youths and said that today's youth were facing disappointments. If they benefit from Iqbal's thought of living a dignified life, they can achieve their unique place in the world, he added.

He said that financial and moral corruption is taking root in our society for which we have to prepare the young generation with high character.

He said that islam provides excellent rights to women, however, with the invasion of the Western culture, we are moving away from our Islamic values, which is a matter of grave concern.

CPO Faisalabad Kamran Adil said the young generation should benefit from Iqbal's poetry to instill faith, struggle and high character in itself. We also need to understand Iqbal's philosophy of Khudi, he added.

Dr. Jalal Arif said that Iqbal's poetry provided strategies for solving the problems faced by Muslims. To revive the hearts of the believers, we have to enlighten our lives with the teachings of Islam.

UAF is focusing on character building of the students so that the society can be made a place of happiness, he added.

Related Topics

Corruption Faisalabad World Police Punjab Young Progress Women Moral Muslim From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

LESCO detects 607 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 607 power pilferers in 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 Hospital revamping projects to be completed by Dec ..

Hospital revamping projects to be completed by Dec 31: health minister

5 minutes ago
 Two POs in murder case held

Two POs in murder case held

5 minutes ago
 UN Global Initiative delegation visits Central Pol ..

UN Global Initiative delegation visits Central Police Office

5 minutes ago
 LESCO collects Rs 6.6m from 257 defaulters in 24 h ..

LESCO collects Rs 6.6m from 257 defaulters in 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 Murtaza Javed Abbasi criticizes merit violations i ..

Murtaza Javed Abbasi criticizes merit violations in KP

5 minutes ago
Women’s financial inclusion imperative for econo ..

Women’s financial inclusion imperative for economic empowerment: experts

17 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

17 minutes ago
 5 killed, 2 injured in Muzaffarabad van accident

5 killed, 2 injured in Muzaffarabad van accident

18 minutes ago
 Punjab govt set to achieve Rs680b surplus by year- ..

Punjab govt set to achieve Rs680b surplus by year-end: Azma Bukhari

18 minutes ago
 Plaque unveiled to honour Shaheed Khalid Sher Dil

Plaque unveiled to honour Shaheed Khalid Sher Dil

18 minutes ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for textiles sec ..

Commerce minister pledges support for textiles sector

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan