Qualities Of Iqbal’s 'Shaheen' Must Be Instilled In Youths: Zulfiqar Cheema
Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Qualities of Iqbal's 'Shaheen' should be instilled in the young generation so that they can overcome obstacles in the path of progress with belief, action and high character
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Qualities of Iqbal's 'Shaheen' should be instilled in the young generation so that they can overcome obstacles in the path of progress with belief, action and high character.
This was stated by Chairman Allama Iqbal Council and former IG Police Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema while addressing the students during a public lecture at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).
The program was organised by the Public Relations and Publications Department and the Senior Tutor Office, while CPO Faisalabad Kamran Adil and Principal Officer Public Relations & Publications Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif also spoke.
Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema called for promoting Iqbal's thoughts and poetry among the youths and said that today's youth were facing disappointments. If they benefit from Iqbal's thought of living a dignified life, they can achieve their unique place in the world, he added.
He said that financial and moral corruption is taking root in our society for which we have to prepare the young generation with high character.
He said that islam provides excellent rights to women, however, with the invasion of the Western culture, we are moving away from our Islamic values, which is a matter of grave concern.
CPO Faisalabad Kamran Adil said the young generation should benefit from Iqbal's poetry to instill faith, struggle and high character in itself. We also need to understand Iqbal's philosophy of Khudi, he added.
Dr. Jalal Arif said that Iqbal's poetry provided strategies for solving the problems faced by Muslims. To revive the hearts of the believers, we have to enlighten our lives with the teachings of Islam.
UAF is focusing on character building of the students so that the society can be made a place of happiness, he added.
Recent Stories
LESCO detects 607 power pilferers in 24 hours
Hospital revamping projects to be completed by Dec 31: health minister
Two POs in murder case held
UN Global Initiative delegation visits Central Police Office
LESCO collects Rs 6.6m from 257 defaulters in 24 hours
Murtaza Javed Abbasi criticizes merit violations in KP
Women’s financial inclusion imperative for economic empowerment: experts
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
5 killed, 2 injured in Muzaffarabad van accident
Punjab govt set to achieve Rs680b surplus by year-end: Azma Bukhari
Plaque unveiled to honour Shaheed Khalid Sher Dil
Commerce minister pledges support for textiles sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO detects 607 power pilferers in 24 hours4 minutes ago
-
Hospital revamping projects to be completed by Dec 31: health minister5 minutes ago
-
Two POs in murder case held5 minutes ago
-
UN Global Initiative delegation visits Central Police Office5 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 6.6m from 257 defaulters in 24 hours5 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Javed Abbasi criticizes merit violations in KP5 minutes ago
-
Women’s financial inclusion imperative for economic empowerment: experts17 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme17 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 2 injured in Muzaffarabad van accident18 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt set to achieve Rs680b surplus by year-end: Azma Bukhari18 minutes ago
-
Plaque unveiled to honour Shaheed Khalid Sher Dil18 minutes ago
-
Sham IIoJK elections not an alternative to plebiscite: Noon25 minutes ago