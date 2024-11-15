Qualities of Iqbal’s 'Shaheen' must be instilled in youths: Zulfiqar Cheema

Qualities of Iqbal's 'Shaheen' should be instilled in the young generation so that they can overcome obstacles in the path of progress with belief, action and high character

This was stated by Chairman Allama Iqbal Council and former IG Police Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema while addressing the students during a public lecture at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

The program was organised by the Public Relations and Publications Department and the Senior Tutor Office, while CPO Faisalabad Kamran Adil and Principal Officer Public Relations & Publications Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif also spoke.

Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema called for promoting Iqbal's thoughts and poetry among the youths and said that today's youth were facing disappointments. If they benefit from Iqbal's thought of living a dignified life, they can achieve their unique place in the world, he added.

He said that financial and moral corruption is taking root in our society for which we have to prepare the young generation with high character.

He said that islam provides excellent rights to women, however, with the invasion of the Western culture, we are moving away from our Islamic values, which is a matter of grave concern.

CPO Faisalabad Kamran Adil said the young generation should benefit from Iqbal's poetry to instill faith, struggle and high character in itself. We also need to understand Iqbal's philosophy of Khudi, he added.

Dr. Jalal Arif said that Iqbal's poetry provided strategies for solving the problems faced by Muslims. To revive the hearts of the believers, we have to enlighten our lives with the teachings of Islam.

UAF is focusing on character building of the students so that the society can be made a place of happiness, he added.