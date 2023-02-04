UrduPoint.com

Quality, Affordable Murree Shuttle Buses Providing Relief To Visitors Under PM's Direction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Quality, affordable Murree shuttle buses providing relief to visitors under PM's direction

A fleet of buses laced with the latest facilities and offering minimum one-side road trip fare to the popular tourists' resort of Murree is providing relief, comfort, and exhilaration to families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :A fleet of buses laced with the latest facilities and offering minimum one-side road trip fare to the popular tourists' resort of Murree is providing relief, comfort, and exhilaration to families.

The much-needed initiative was taken under the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to provide quality transport services to the families, heading towards the picturesque hill station.

According to Assistant Operational Manager Malik Tariq Mehmood, they were running a three-day shuttle bus service from Friday to Sunday at the most affordable and minimum one-side fare of Rs100 only.

The shuttle bus service is free for people of 65 years of age besides, and children upto 12-year-old are also being provided with fare-free travel.

He informed that these buses ran from 9am to 6pm on three days from Bara Kahu bus stop, while on the way, they had two stops at Lower Topa and General Bus stand.

The people intending to visit Murree could reach Bara Kahu Metro Bus stop via Green buses and from where they could enjoy travelling in these quality shuttle buses equipped with LEDs and comfortable seats, he added.

The initiative also draws huge appreciation from the general public and it is hoped that the service would not only reduce traffic congestion in Murree, but also prove as environmentally friendly.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Murree Metro Visit Road Traffic Sunday From

Recent Stories

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner ..

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner to provide specialised care to ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer tre ..

Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer treatment developments

17 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar stresses rei ..

1 minute ago
 Naseem Shah Goodwill ambassador of Balochistan app ..

Naseem Shah Goodwill ambassador of Balochistan appointed as DSP

1 minute ago
 Chinese Surveillance Balloon May Leave US East Coa ..

Chinese Surveillance Balloon May Leave US East Coast on Saturday - Reports

1 minute ago
 Railways to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Railways to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.