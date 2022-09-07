UrduPoint.com

Quality Books Should Be Made Available For Book Lovers: Administrator

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Administrator district West Syed Shabih-ul Hasan on Wednesday stressed for ensuring availability of quality books, besides construction and repair of libraries in the district West here

He expressed these views while inspecting the existing library in Orangi Town along with municipal officials, said a statement.

The construction, repair and renovation works of the library should be completed within shortest possible time, he said.

He said that the number of staff should be increased to provide a clean environment in the library.

He appreciated the steps taken by the NGOs while inspecting the computers and books in the library provided by the NGO.

He was briefed that free education and computer courses are being provided to students in the library.

