UrduPoint.com

Quality Control Board Discusses 59 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Quality control board discusses 59 cases

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of the district quality control board was held here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Wattoo.

Five cases of unsealing of quackery centres and 54 other cases were presented by drug-inspectors for hearing in the meeting.

The ADC reviewed the performance of drug-inspectors and directed them for accelerating the drive against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs.

He said stern action should be taken against quacks who were playing with health of patients.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, Secretary Quality Control Board Muhammad Zafar and drug inspectors attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Hearing Drugs Sale

Recent Stories

Britney Spears will surprise fans with new music

Britney Spears will surprise fans with new music

53 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

1 hour ago
 Here’s What Makes vivo V23 5G An Ultimate Smartp ..

Here’s What Makes vivo V23 5G An Ultimate Smartphone for The Youth

1 hour ago
 Royal couple’s new puppy photos make rounds on s ..

Royal couple’s new puppy photos make rounds on social media

1 hour ago
 Rashid Khan’s return can give boost to Qalandars ..

Rashid Khan’s return can give boost to Qalandars in final clash with Sultans

3 hours ago
 Protecting common man from effects of global price ..

Protecting common man from effects of global price-hike top priority: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>