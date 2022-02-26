Quality control board discusses 59 cases

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of the district quality control board was held here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Wattoo.

Five cases of unsealing of quackery centres and 54 other cases were presented by drug-inspectors for hearing in the meeting.

The ADC reviewed the performance of drug-inspectors and directed them for accelerating the drive against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs.

He said stern action should be taken against quacks who were playing with health of patients.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, Secretary Quality Control Board Muhammad Zafar and drug inspectors attended the meeting.