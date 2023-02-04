Quality education can change destiny of nations: VC Gwadar University

Vice-Chancellor University of Gwadar Prof. Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir on Saturday said quality education can change the destinies of nations and regions

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Vice-Chancellor University of Gwadar Prof. Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir on Saturday said quality education can change the destinies of nations and regions.

He expressed these views while addressing to the participants of a high-level meeting at the university on the occasion of the beginning of the new academic year.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir said that in addition to other scientific and social science-related subjects, maritime and marine affairs, technical and vocational education subjects related to CPEC are being taught in Gwadar University.

He noted that Gwadar University is the only higher education institution in Balochistan to have such an international standard technical and vocational center from where the graduated students can perform high services in the industrial, technical, and technical fields.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Manzoor Ahmed, Registrar Prof. Dolat Khan, Director Finance Shafi Muhammad, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad were prominent among others who attended the meeting.