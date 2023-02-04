UrduPoint.com

Quality Education Can Change Destiny Of Nations: VC Gwadar University

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Quality education can change destiny of nations: VC Gwadar University

Vice-Chancellor University of Gwadar Prof. Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir on Saturday said quality education can change the destinies of nations and regions

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Vice-Chancellor University of Gwadar Prof. Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir on Saturday said quality education can change the destinies of nations and regions.

He expressed these views while addressing to the participants of a high-level meeting at the university on the occasion of the beginning of the new academic year.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir said that in addition to other scientific and social science-related subjects, maritime and marine affairs, technical and vocational education subjects related to CPEC are being taught in Gwadar University.

He noted that Gwadar University is the only higher education institution in Balochistan to have such an international standard technical and vocational center from where the graduated students can perform high services in the industrial, technical, and technical fields.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Manzoor Ahmed, Registrar Prof. Dolat Khan, Director Finance Shafi Muhammad, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad were prominent among others who attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Balochistan Education CPEC Gwadar Abdul Razzaq From

Recent Stories

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner ..

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner to provide specialised care to ..

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer tre ..

Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer treatment developments

19 minutes ago
 Old woman fell down into well

Old woman fell down into well

46 seconds ago
 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament : Finals on Sunda ..

3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament : Finals on Sunday

50 seconds ago
 Regional peace, stability hinge upon resolving Kas ..

Regional peace, stability hinge upon resolving Kashmir issue as per UNSC resolut ..

51 seconds ago
 Faisalabad to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with ..

Faisalabad to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with renewed commitment

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.