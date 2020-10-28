Quality education can resolve all issues in the country: Commissioner Hazara

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Wednesday said that the provision of quality education and development is the best solution to of unemployment and terrorism in the country

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Wednesday said that the provision of quality education and development is the best solution to of unemployment and terrorism in the country.

He expressed these views while briefing media after the inauguration of KP's first Model Montessori class at Primary School No. 4 Abbottabad.

The commissioner further said that unfortunately there are three parallel education systems in Pakistan.

He said while using the resources the start of Montessori system is a huge step of the government.

He said that we would try to bring this education system in all districts of Hazara division.

"I would personally monitor the Montessori system in Abbottabad and if it would be successful then we would implement it all over the Hazara division", the commissioner Hazara division stated.

While addressing at the occasion DC Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah said that we are providing a congenial environment to the students and they would be attracted to come to the government schools, we have specially trained the teachers of Govt.

DC further said that through schools PTC funds Montessori system has been launched and it would be expanded up to 30 schools of the division.

Talking about the toys and other helping material he said that it would also attract children to come to the school.

Deputy Education Officer (DEO) Abbottabad Malik Tanveer while briefing commissioner Hazara division said that the number of students in the model class would not exceed 40, we have also provided special modern training of this system to our teachers.