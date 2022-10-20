UrduPoint.com

Quality Education Critical For Nations' Development: Commissioner Loralai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Commissioner Loralai Division Shahidullah Khan on Thursday said that imparting quality education was a source of nations' development

Government officials along with philanthropists should also fulfill their duties to promote standard education for the progress of the country and Balochistan province, he said.

He expressed these views while speaking as a special guest of a seminar organized by the Shaheed Baz Muhammad Foundation at the University of Loralai on the occasion of International Bone Replenishment Day and Book Fair.

Chairman Shaheed Baz Muhammad Foundation Dr. Lal Khan Kakar, Vice Loralai University Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Loralai Dr. Atiq-ur Rahman Shahwani, Vice Principal Medical College Dr. Dost Mohammad, political leader Abdul Matin Akhunzada, political leader Manzoor Kakar were present in the seminar.

In addition to Dr. Isa Khan Kakar, teachers, students and other relevant officials of the University of Loralai and Medical College participated in large numbers.

The commissioner said the quality of knowledge would not be compromised also lauding the role of the VC in this regard.

Chairman of the Foundation Dr. Lal Khan Kakar said that through the Shaheed Baz Muhammad Foundation, six libraries had been sponsored in the province including the first women's library of the province, in addition to scholarships for students.

He said that so far 40 million rupees have been spent on scholarships of students and other philanthropic works.

VC Dr. Maqsood Ahmed told the participants that Loralai University was the economical university in the country, saying that LLB, pharmacy, and agricultural engineering departments would also be started soon.

He said the students of Sindh from distant areas were also studying in Loralai University.

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdul Mateen Akhunzada, ANP District President Manzoor Kakar, Advocate Dr. Dost Muhammad, Dr. Isa Khan Jogezai and others also addressed the seminar.

On this occasion, a lecture was also given on the occasion of World Osteoporosis Day and preventive measures were explained after which a two-day book Fair was inaugurated.

